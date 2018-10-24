WINTHROP --- A teenager was air-lifted to University Hospitals in Iowa City following a car-combine crash near Winthrop Tuesday.
The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said that at approximately 4:20 p.m. a southbound car on Slater Avenue near 200th Street struck a northbound farm combine nearly head-on. The car's driver, a 17-year-old male who was not identified, suffered serious injuries.
He was removed from the vehicle and transported via helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Another passenger, a 15-year-old female, was transported to Buchanan County Health Center with minor injuries.
The combine was operated by Donald Cook of Lamont. He was treated and released at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Buchanan County Sheriff's office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.