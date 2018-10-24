Try 1 month for 99¢
102318ho-combine-crash

A teenager was badly hurt in this crash with a combine north of Winthrop Tuesday.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BUCHANAN COUNTY SHERIFF

WINTHROP --- A teenager was air-lifted to University Hospitals in Iowa City following a car-combine crash near Winthrop Tuesday.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said that at approximately 4:20 p.m. a southbound car on Slater Avenue near 200th Street struck a northbound farm combine nearly head-on. The car's driver, a 17-year-old male who was not identified, suffered serious injuries.

He was removed from the vehicle and transported via helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Another passenger, a 15-year-old female, was transported to Buchanan County Health Center with minor injuries.

The combine was operated by Donald Cook of Lamont. He was treated and released at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Buchanan County Sheriff's office.

