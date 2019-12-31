ALDEN -- A teenager died and three other people were hurt in a crash between a semi and a vehicle Monday in Hardin County.
The Iowa State Patrol identified the deceased as Noah Moore, 17, of Madrid, a town in Boone County. He was a passenger in a Mitsubishi Eclipse being driven by Jayden Moore, 20, also of Madrid.
The semi driver, Keith Hinders, 61, of Eldora, Jayden Moore,and another teenager in the Moore vehicle, Elijah Moore, 17, of Madrid, were all injured and transported to hospitals. Jayden Moore and Elijah Moore were air-lifted to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. Hinders was taken to the Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls.
The crash was reported about 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads D-20 and S27 at the edge of Alden.
Troopers said the Moore vehicle was southbound on County Road S27 and the semi was eastbound on D20 when the two collided at the intersection. No further information was provided.
Assisting at the scene was the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, Alden First Responders, Alden Fire Department, Hardin County ESquad, Iowa Falls EMS, Ackley EMS, Williams EMS and Webster City EMS.
