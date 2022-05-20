Teenager becomes Winnebago Council's first female Eagle Scout

WATERLOO — Jamie Mastin is set to graduate from West High School next week, but she just achieved another milestone – becoming the first female Eagle Scout in the Winnebago Council of the Boys Scouts of America.

Mastin joined the Scouts on Feb. 1, 2019, the first day females were allowed in the program. She had previously been a Girl Scout, but said she wasn’t getting what she wanted out of it.

“For years I was told, ‘you can’t do that, you’re not allowed,’” Mastin said. “So to finally be able to get here and get to this point and say, you said I couldn’t do it. Well, here I am.”

She’s part of a Winnebago Council all-girl troop in Waverly. The Waterloo-based council covers 17 counties.

In her three years in the Scouts, she quickly climbed the ranks by earning 51 merit badges. She said her favorite badges to earn were scuba diving, shooting sports and teaching.

Jamie’s dad was involved in scouting growing up. Jeff Mastin noted that he didn’t finish his Eagle rank, the highest in Boys Scouts, only getting to the one below it called Life rank. He said he couldn’t be more proud of her because she went beyond him.

Jeff said he was worried there would be some resistance to a female Scout. Jamie says there was some prejudice at first, but that died out as the year went on.

“(The girls) didn’t act very different. We did a lot of things with the boy troops,” Jamie said. “My personality kind of makes it so there is no room for people to make comments.”

Jamie’s brother, Nick, is part of a Boy Scout troop in Waterloo. He’s been in Scouts longer, but Jamie managed to get her Eagle Scout rank in three years. The usual time frame is four to six years.

“It’s like being given a whole new world and saying ‘OK go have fun, go do what you want,’” Jamie said. “There’s so many different things you can do.”

At West High, Jamie was a marching band drum major. She was also in the debate club and started her own literature club.

This summer, Jamie will work as the ecology director at the Ingawanis Adventure Base in Waverly before heading to Coe College. She is majoring in biology and hopes to either work in zoology, epigenetics, radiology or forensic criminology.

