Teen Trust program awards grants to 8 nonprofits
0 comments

Teen Trust program awards grants to 8 nonprofits

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Community Foundation logo NEW

WATERLOO — Members of Teen Trust, a youth philanthropy program of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, awarded $15,736.72 in grants to eight nonprofits serving Black Hawk County.

This year, Teen Trust celebrated its 25th anniversary by increasing the students’ allotted total grant amount from $10,000 to $15,000 along with an additional $700 they raised for these nonprofits.

The nonprofits that received a grant include:

  • Friends of the Family, Victim Services, $2,500.
  • Hawkeye Community College Foundation, Family Literacy Project, $2,358.36.
  • House of Hope, Equal Access to Technology, $1,500.
  • North Star Community Services, Music Therapy for Seniors, $2,520.
  • Operation Threshold, Pocket Change, $2,000.
  • Riverview Center, Sexual Assault Crisis Response Toolkit, $2,500.
  • SuccessLink, Young Parents Together, $1,358.36.
  • Unity Presbyterian Church, No Strings Attached, $1,000.

The grant funds are available to 501©3 agencies addressing community needs in Black Hawk County and are within criteria that the 21 students from local high schools determine as priorities. Using a grant application system, site visits and training seminars, the trustees work as a team to decide which organizations to assist through financial aid and/or volunteerism.

The group of teens is led by Bekah Bass, a junior at the University of Northern Iowa, who is Teen Trust student director for the second year in a row.

2019-2020 Teen Trust members include (*indicates officers): Koro Castillo, Mira Keeran, Ian Lewis, Sofia Muñoz, Ryan Westhoff* and Alex Williams from Cedar Falls High School; Claire Schaefer from Columbus Catholic High School; Tristen Prouse from Union High School; Meia Kearney Ledesma from Valley Lutheran High School; Caleb Borwig, Audrey Dillavou, Kaytlen Johnson and Brianna Nash* from Waterloo East High School; Edina Kuduzovic*, Matthew Loes, Anna McNally, Maianh Nguyen, Natalie Seemann, Zonish Tahir, Maya Winkel* and Kyla Wright from Waterloo West High School.

The online application to become a 2020-2021 Teen Trust trustee is available online at cfneia.org/teentrust.

Applications are due by April 17. Black Hawk County area high school freshman, sophomores, and juniors who are engaged members of their school and community are eligible to apply to serve on Teen Trust.

Those with questions contact Tom Wickersham at twickersham@cfneia.org or (319) 243-1356.

Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa

Latest local coverage of the coronavirus  COVID-19 pandemic.

+4
Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County
Local News

Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County

  • Amie Rivers
  • Updated
  • 1

With just 12 positive cases, Black Hawk County continued to have a low rate of coronavirus infection relative to other counties in the state so far, but health officials warned that residents needed to continue following social distancing guidelines.

How parents can talk to kids about coronavirus
Local News
topical

How parents can talk to kids about coronavirus

  • Melody Parker
  • Updated
  • 0

School-age children may still feel overwhelmed, anxious and frightened by what’s happening in the world right now. Parents can help by talking to their kids and being calm, patient and reassuring. 

+3
Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project
Local News

Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project

  • Tim Jamison
  • Updated
  • 0

Martin Culpepper, a Waterloo East High School graduate, is now a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology working with a team that developed a rapid manufacturing process for face shields needed in the fight against coronavirus.

Food banks on front lines
Local News

Food banks on front lines

  • Amie Rivers
  • Updated
  • 0

"People ... have contacted us and said, 'You know what? I never thought I'd be in this situation, but I am.' And I said, 'That's what the Food Bank is here for.'"

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News