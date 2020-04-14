Teen Trust program awards grants to 8 nonprofits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Members of Teen Trust, a youth philanthropy program of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, awarded $15,736.72 in grants to eight nonprofits serving Black Hawk County.

This year, Teen Trust celebrated its 25th anniversary by increasing the students’ allotted total grant amount from $10,000 to $15,000 along with an additional $700 they raised for these nonprofits.

The nonprofits that received a grant include:

Friends of the Family, Victim Services, $2,500.

Hawkeye Community College Foundation, Family Literacy Project, $2,358.36.

House of Hope, Equal Access to Technology, $1,500.

North Star Community Services, Music Therapy for Seniors, $2,520.

Operation Threshold, Pocket Change, $2,000.

Riverview Center, Sexual Assault Crisis Response Toolkit, $2,500.

SuccessLink, Young Parents Together, $1,358.36.

Unity Presbyterian Church, No Strings Attached, $1,000.

The grant funds are available to 501©3 agencies addressing community needs in Black Hawk County and are within criteria that the 21 students from local high schools determine as priorities. Using a grant application system, site visits and training seminars, the trustees work as a team to decide which organizations to assist through financial aid and/or volunteerism.