Teen Trust program accepting grant applications

CEDAR FALLS -- The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa’s Teen Trust is now accepting applications for the 2022 grant cycle.

Details about funding priorities including grant request limits, as well as a link to the online grant application may be found on the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa’s website at www.cfneia.org/teentrustgrants. Application deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 15.

Eligible grant applicants must be classified as a 501(c)(3) organization or government entity serving Black Hawk County. Organizations that are applying for the first time (or the first time in several years) should contact Tom Wickersham at (319) 243-1356 or twickersham@cfneia.org prior to submitting an application.

Grant recipients will be announced in April 2022. For more information about Teen Trust, visit www.cfneia.org/teentrust.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0