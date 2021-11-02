 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teen Trust program accepting grant applications

  • 0
Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa logo

CEDAR FALLS -- The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa’s Teen Trust is now accepting applications for the 2022 grant cycle.

Details about funding priorities including grant request limits, as well as a link to the online grant application may be found on the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa’s website at www.cfneia.org/teentrustgrants. Application deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 15.

Eligible grant applicants must be classified as a 501(c)(3) organization or government entity serving Black Hawk County. Organizations that are applying for the first time (or the first time in several years) should contact Tom Wickersham at (319) 243-1356 or twickersham@cfneia.org prior to submitting an application.

Grant recipients will be announced in April 2022. For more information about Teen Trust, visit www.cfneia.org/teentrust.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dali Quartet performs tango by Piazzolla

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News