WATERLOO – Members of Teen Trust, a program of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, spent Tuesday not in their high school classrooms, but in the community for some hands-on education in giving back.
The 24-member board consisting of Black Hawk County high school students awarded grants totaling $11,857 to six area nonprofits.
Nonprofits receiving a grant for their community program include:
- UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Young Parents Together, $2,000.
- Cedar Valley Friends of the Family, Victim Services, $2,500.
- Friends of the Art Center, WCA River Wall Mural Project | A partnership with the Youth Art Team, $900.
- Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls, League’s Lockers, $1,228.50.
- Operation Threshold, Pocket Change, $2,000.
- The Crisis Center of Johnson County, Youth Suicide Prevention Outreach and Awareness in Black Hawk County Schools, $1,228.50.
- The Job Foundation, Financial Stewardship Mentoring Program, $2,000.
Directed by a local college student, CFNEIA’s Teen Trust empowers and challenges high school students to address, identify and seek solutions to community needs while building a sense of social responsibility. The grant funds are allocated to Black Hawk County 501C3 nonprofit agencies to support programs and projects that address community needs and are within criteria that the students determine as priorities.
2018-2019 Teen Trust board members include: Cedar Falls High School, Carter Roth, Emma Herring, Krisha Keeran, Maya Gabriele, Ryan Westhoff, Siddhartha Kalala, Sophia Schillinger, and Marika Yang; Columbus, Caitlin Heine, Trey Mudd, and Dylan Mack; East High, Brianna Nash, Dominiqua Watts, Kari Wilson, Michelle Moss, and Nia Crowley; Hudson, Jayden Engel and Mikaela Meyer; West High, Abby Zeets, Carlie Frost, Edina Kuduzovic, Joseph Mills, Maya Winkel and Elizabeth Smith.
