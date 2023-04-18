CEDAR FALLS — Members of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa’s youth philanthropy program, Teen Trust, traveled around Black Hawk County via the “grantsmobile” last week to award their 2023 grants.

The 23 trustees from Black Hawk County high schools awarded $15,225 in grants to eight area nonprofits. The nonprofits that received a grant, along with the project name and grant award amount, include:

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley, SMART Girls Mentorship Program, $1,500.

Cedar Valley Preschool and Child Care Center, Increasing Child Care Through Mentoring Boards & Directors, $2,000.

Loving Tanner, Love & Loss Bereavement Box Initiative, $2,225.

Lutheran Services in Iowa, Trauma Informed Services for Detained Youth, $2,000.

North Star Community Services, Creating Connections: Inclusive Theatre Project, $2,000.

Operation Threshold, Pocket Change, $1,500.

Riverview Center, Sexual Assault Crisis Response Toolkit, $2,500.

SuccessLink, Young Parents Together, $1,500.

The grant funds are available to 501©3 agencies addressing community needs in Black Hawk County and are within criteria that the trustees determine as priorities.

The trustees work as a team to decide which organizations to assist through financial aid and/or volunteerism by using a grant application system, site visits and training seminars.

According to a news release, this program illuminates the role in which students can be vital community contributors now, through hands-on education in giving back, as well as valuable leaders in the future.

This group of students is led by a student director, a local college student who empowers and challenges high school students to address, identify and seek solutions to community needs while building a sense of social responsibility.

Current Teen Trust members include 11 students from Cedar Falls High School, two from Columbus High School, three from Don Bosco High School, two from Hudson High School and five from West High School.

The Teen Trust program is accepting applications through April 28 for high school students to serve on Teen Trust for the 2023-24 season.

The program is also hiring for next year’s student director who works with and reports to the Teen Trust program director. More information and the online applications can be found at www.cfneia.org/teentrust.

Questions regarding the Teen Trust program can be directed to Sloan Alberhasky, Teen Trust program director, at salberhasky@cfneia.org or (319) 243-1365.

Ludicrous Landscapes by Katie Walbert katie walberg artwork .jpg 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-09 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-06 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-07 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-08 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-01 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-02 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-03 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-04 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-05