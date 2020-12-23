Teen parents, kids receive holiday cheer from assistance program

WATERLOO — A program that assists teen parents got an early visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus this week.
The jolly old elf appeared Monday at Young Parents Together weekly curbside pick up of groceries and other necessities at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Santa and Mrs. Claus, played by program staff members Jean Gallmeyer and Brooke Olson, presented each family with holiday treats, hot cocoa, a new book, and other holiday surprises.
Kaylee McVay of Waterloo stopped by with her 11-month-old son, Noah. She has been involved with the program “since before he was born, about a year.” McVay recently had another son, Owen, who wasn’t with them Monday.
She appreciates the assistance the program offers.
“Every Monday they provide diapers and wipes – and sometimes formula – and food,” said McVay. For certain occasions, like Christmas this week, organizers hand out a book or something else special.
“They’re wonderful,” said McVay. “They help with a lot of stuff for my family.”
Young Parents Together is an adolescent education and support program designed for expectant and parenting teens, first-time young parents, and their children. It is a program of Together For Youth. Participants receive groceries, provided by the food bank, as well as diapers, baby wipes, gas gift cards, and educational materials.
Jill White, program coordinator, said participants who would have normally aged out when they turned 20 are continuing to be served because of the pandemic.
“We are continually looking for creative ways to encourage our young teen parents and their children, especially during the pandemic,” she noted. “Too many teens are out there trying to navigate school, work and a new baby. Our Santa event is a fun way to engage them in vital prenatal and parenting education.”
Traditionally, the program meets in person. But “we’ve been doing a drive-through service since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Olson, for the grocery pick up. Weekly education groups have changed, as well, moving online.
“I’ve never been more proud of this program since COVID,” said Joni Spencer. She is the Together For Youth supervisor and started the original teen parent program 30 years ago.
Prior to the pandemic, “we would have five families that would come” each week, she said. Now that has grown to upwards of 25 teens and their families.
Besides the food bank, partnering agencies include Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health Center, MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Success Street, SuccessLink, Tri-County Child and Family Development Council, and UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
Learn more about the program online at TogetherForYouth.net or on Facebook.com/TogetherForYouthWaterloo or by calling (319) 231-9373.