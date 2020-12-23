Teen parents, kids receive holiday cheer from assistance program

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jill White, program coordinator, said participants who would have normally aged out when they turned 20 are continuing to be served because of the pandemic.

“We are continually looking for creative ways to encourage our young teen parents and their children, especially during the pandemic,” she noted. “Too many teens are out there trying to navigate school, work and a new baby. Our Santa event is a fun way to engage them in vital prenatal and parenting education.”

Traditionally, the program meets in person. But “we’ve been doing a drive-through service since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Olson, for the grocery pick up. Weekly education groups have changed, as well, moving online.

“I’ve never been more proud of this program since COVID,” said Joni Spencer. She is the Together For Youth supervisor and started the original teen parent program 30 years ago.

Prior to the pandemic, “we would have five families that would come” each week, she said. Now that has grown to upwards of 25 teens and their families.

Besides the food bank, partnering agencies include Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health Center, MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Success Street, SuccessLink, Tri-County Child and Family Development Council, and UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.