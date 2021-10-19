Teen injured in LaPorte City crash

LaPORTE CITY – A LaPorte City teen was injured in a Monday afternoon crash.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 17-year-old Cody Neiswonger was driving a south on Main Road when his Chevrolet Venture van left the roadway near the 50th Street curve and went into a ditch.

The van rolled, throwing Neiswonger from the vehicle before coming to a rest on its wheels in the road.

Paramedics took him to MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo for treatment, and his condition wasn’t immediately available.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, LaPorte Fire and EMS, MercyOne Ambulance and Gilbertville Police assisted at the scene.

