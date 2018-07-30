Subscribe for 33¢ / day
073018ho-fayette-crash-1

A 17-year-old female was injured in a July 27, 2018, crash on Neon Road by Nature Road in Fayette County.

 Contributed photo

AUBURN – A teenager was flown to a Wisconsin hospital following a Friday morning crash.

The identity of the 17-year-old female hasn’t been released, but Fayette County sheriff’s deputies said she was driving a white Hyundai Azera Limited south on Neon Road at about 12:20 a.m. when the vehicle veered into a ditch near Nature Road.

The Hyundai struck a tree, which partially entered the vehicle , according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver was taken to a local hospital and later flown to Wisconsin for treatment. The accident remains under investigation.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments