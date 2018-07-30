AUBURN – A teenager was flown to a Wisconsin hospital following a Friday morning crash.
The identity of the 17-year-old female hasn’t been released, but Fayette County sheriff’s deputies said she was driving a white Hyundai Azera Limited south on Neon Road at about 12:20 a.m. when the vehicle veered into a ditch near Nature Road.
The Hyundai struck a tree, which partially entered the vehicle , according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver was taken to a local hospital and later flown to Wisconsin for treatment. The accident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.