DUNKERTON -- A teenager went to the hospital Tuesday after a crash at an intersection near Dunkerton.

The 16-year-old was not identified by Black Hawk County Sheriff's deputies.

The crash was reported about 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of Mount Vernon Road and North Canfield Road. The teenage driver of a car was westbound on Mount Vernon Road and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection.

The car collided with a semi. The driver of the semi also was not identified. The teenager was ejected from the vehicle and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The teenager was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. The semi driver was not hurt.

Deputies were assisted by Dunkerton Fire and EMS personnel.

