Teen dies in Sumner crash on icy roads
SUMNER – A Sumner teen died in a crash on slick roads Wednesday.

Bremer County sheriff’s deputies identified the deceased as 18-year-old Isabelle Linn Meyer.

Meyer was traveling east in the 2800 block of Highway 93 west of town around 7:50 a.m. when her Chevrolet pickup truck apparently lost control on the ice-covered road, slid into the south ditch and rolled, throwing her from the vehicle.

Medics with Sumner Ambulance Service took her to Community Memorial Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation, Sumner Fire Department and Bremer County Dispatch assisted deputies with the call.

