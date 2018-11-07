WAUCOMA – A Waucoma man is dead following a Tuesday afternoon crash involving a semi wrecker truck.
Thomas Edward Rolison Jr., 18, was trapped in his vehicle following the collision. He was flown to La Crosse, Wis., hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened at about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday on 230th Street near W Avenue about five miles south of town.
Rolison was driving a 2001 Ford Taurus south on 230th Street when his car and a 2009 Western Star Conventional semi wrecker collided at an intersection.
The wrecker was driven by 32-year-old John P. Rasmusson of Cedar Falls. He wasn’t injured.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by Fayette County Conservation Officers, Tristate Ambulance and Hawkeye Fire Department and First Responders. The crash remains under investigation.
Hwy 230 runs E & W not N & S
