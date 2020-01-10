TEDx returns to Wartburg College to ‘Explore the Unknown’

WAVERLY — TEDxWartburgCollege will bring inspiring speakers to “Explore the Unknown” for the third annual event from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 25 in McCaskey Lyceum at Wartburg College.

The event is open to the public, but seating is limited. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.wartburg.edu/tedx.

TEDxWartburgCollege is an independently organized event, licensed by TED, a nonprofit organization devoted to “Ideas Worth Spreading,” usually in the form of short, powerful talks delivered by leading thinkers and achievers.

Speakers at TEDxWartburgCollege will include:

Sanam Tamang: “Navigating the Unknown Journey of Life.”

Brittany Strause: “Mental Health Has No Face.”

Matapron Musikathum: “Transition to Adulthood, What’s

Your Plan?”

Cole Imperi: “Shadowloss: Shedding Light on Our Hidden Grief.”

Sthela Gun Holly Hanitrinirina: “The Legacy of Unknown Women.”

Erik Salzenstein: “Why I Had to Go to Prison to Set Myself Free.”

Umaru Balde: “Eliminate the Comfort Zone to Achieve Success.”

For more information about TEDxWartburgCollege, go to www.wartburg.edu/tedx.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0