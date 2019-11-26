{{featured_button_text}}
112615mp-teddy-bear-toss-1

Jake Schaefer with Young Arena scopes up teddy bears in the hockey net during the annual teddy bear toss at the Waterloo Black Hawks game against the Cedar Rapids Rough Riders Thursday. All of the toys collected will be donated to Toys for Tots and other local children's organizations.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO --- The Waterloo Black Hawks are inviting fans to participate in the annual Thanksgiving Teddy Bear Toss during Thursday's game against Cedar Rapids at Young Arena.

Following the first Black Hawks goal, fans throw plush toys onto the ice, which are then collected and donated to local causes for children in need. This year's destinations include Toys for Tots, Furries 4 Fosters and People's Community Health Clinic.

