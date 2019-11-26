WATERLOO --- The Waterloo Black Hawks are inviting fans to participate in the annual Thanksgiving Teddy Bear Toss during Thursday's game against Cedar Rapids at Young Arena.
You have free articles remaining.
Following the first Black Hawks goal, fans throw plush toys onto the ice, which are then collected and donated to local causes for children in need. This year's destinations include Toys for Tots, Furries 4 Fosters and People's Community Health Clinic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.