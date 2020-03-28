Teddy bear hunts, hearts in windows lifting spirits, unite communities

“I counted 11 bears one morning, and my 9-year-old neighbor went out and counted 34 bears. Then I realized she was counting the bears, and I was counting the number of houses with bears in windows. Sometime the teddy bears change windows, and some people change the teddy bear,” Goodenbour said.

While one or two teddy bears on display is typical, Goodenbour noticed one home featured the entire Care Bear entourage in their picture window.

Parents are happy to have a fun activity to share with their children, Stirling said. While some families drive, others are walking the sidewalks in their neighborhoods, getting some exercise and fresh air while keeping the appropriate six feet of distance with other families on the hunt.

Stirling heard about a successful Clarksville stuffed animal hunt, organized by April Hoodjer, where 190 animals were counted in three hours, including stuffed bears, a white tiger, lion and dog.

“I thought my children – ages 3, 5 and 8 – would love doing this, and I threw out the idea to our community. The town ran with it, and we had a blast. I haven’t seen my kids having that much fun in a long time, counting the bears and keeping a tally on a chart.”

Her children spied more than 250 bears on the Allison scavenger hunt.