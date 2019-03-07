Try 3 months for $3
Joseph

Union High School Fine Arts will present "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at 7 p.m. March 15 and 16. 

 COURTESY PHOTO

LA PORTE CITY — The Union High School Fine Arts will present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at 7 p.m. March 15 and 16.

There’s a cast, crew and pit of 60. All seats are reserved and are $5 per seat. Ticket sales are available at https://unionhighschool.ludus.com or at the school.

The story is based on the “coat of many colours” story of Joseph from the Bible’s Book of Genesis.

