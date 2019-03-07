LA PORTE CITY — The Union High School Fine Arts will present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at 7 p.m. March 15 and 16.
There’s a cast, crew and pit of 60. All seats are reserved and are $5 per seat. Ticket sales are available at https://unionhighschool.ludus.com or at the school.
The story is based on the “coat of many colours” story of Joseph from the Bible’s Book of Genesis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.