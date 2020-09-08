Team Trump on Tour stops in Waterloo Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A former U.S. attorney general and staff from President Donald Trump’s campaign will make a stop at Black Hawk County GOP headquarters Wednesday afternoon.

Team Trump on Tour bus tour will be at the Republicans of Black Hawk County field office, 910 Decathalon Drive, in Waterloo at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, according to Preya Samsundar, Trump communications director for Iowa.

The event will feature former U.S. Attorney General Matt Whitaker; Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union; Penny Nance, CEO and president of the Concerned Women for America; and Erin Perrine, campaign director of press communications, according to Samsundar.

They'll meet and greet with voters, volunteers and supporters of Trump and other Republicans running for office, according to Samsundar.

People will be able to pick up campaign signs and register to vote, and face masks and social distancing will be encouraged.

