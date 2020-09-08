 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Team Trump on Tour stops in Waterloo Wednesday
0 comments
top story

Team Trump on Tour stops in Waterloo Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A former U.S. attorney general and staff from President Donald Trump’s campaign will make a stop at Black Hawk County GOP headquarters Wednesday afternoon.

Team Trump on Tour bus tour will be at the Republicans of Black Hawk County field office, 910 Decathalon Drive, in Waterloo at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, according to Preya Samsundar, Trump communications director for Iowa.

The event will feature former U.S. Attorney General Matt Whitaker; Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union; Penny Nance, CEO and president of the Concerned Women for America; and Erin Perrine, campaign director of press communications, according to Samsundar.

They'll meet and greet with voters, volunteers and supporters of Trump and other Republicans running for office, according to Samsundar.

People will be able to pick up campaign signs and register to vote, and face masks and social distancing will be encouraged.

0 comments
2
3
0
1
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News