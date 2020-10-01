Team Trump bus tour swings back through Waterloo Friday

The Team Trump on Tour Bus Tour will make a stop at 3:15 p.m. Friday at the Republicans of Black Hawk County headquarters, 910 Decathlon Dr.

Former acting U.S. attorney general Matt Whitaker, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Marc Lotter, director of strategic communications for the Donald Trump 2020 presidential campaign, will be in attendance to speak to voters and volunteers about the importance of early voting, which begins Monday, Oct. 5.