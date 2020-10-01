 Skip to main content
Team Trump bus tour swings back through Waterloo Friday
Matt Whitaker

Matt Whitaker served as acting U.S. attorney general from from Nov. 7, 2018 to Feb. 14.

 AP FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO — Members of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign will make a stop at the county Republican Party headquarters Friday afternoon.

The Team Trump on Tour Bus Tour will make a stop at 3:15 p.m. Friday at the Republicans of Black Hawk County headquarters, 910 Decathlon Dr.

Former acting U.S. attorney general Matt Whitaker, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Marc Lotter, director of strategic communications for the Donald Trump 2020 presidential campaign, will be in attendance to speak to voters and volunteers about the importance of early voting, which begins Monday, Oct. 5.

The event is open to the public.

