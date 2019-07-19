FAYETTE – While celebrating its 15th year participating in RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa), Upper Iowa University’s Team Peacock is once again ramping up its annual fundraising campaign.
As it strives to raise more than $25,000, the 2019 team has set individual goals in raising funds for a select UIU project or program. Last year, Team Peacock raised more than $38,000 in support of university students and projects.
The 2019 Team Peacock roster includes more than 30 Upper Iowa University faculty, staff, alumni and other friends of the university who will officially ride with or support the team. In addition to the UIU Annual Fund and various scholarships, the beneficiaries from this year’s fundraising effort will include a Military Family Fund, UIU Cabby Dean’s Fund (Sand Volleyball Courts), UIU Wrestling, UIU Recreation Center, UIU Mock Trial, School of Business Firth Dean’s Fund, UIU Track and Field, and UIU Athletic Training Education Program. Since 2005, Team Peacock has raised more than $1.4 million during the fundraising effort.
Team Peacock will join approximately 10,000 other riders in making the 427-mile trek across Iowa in 2019, beginning Sunday. Team Peacock is scheduled to depart in support vehicles from Victory Gate at Fayette campus on Saturday. The RAGBRAI journey begins in Council Bluffs on Sunday.
Follow Team Peacock throughout RAGBRAI on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ teampeacock.
