“Teaching Impressionism" is music teachers' topic

CEDAR FALLS -- Sharon Jensen will be giving a presentation titled “Teaching Impressionism to Pre-college Students” at the Friday, April 8, meeting of the Northeast Area Music Teachers Association. The program is open to the public and will begin at 10:15 in Mae Latta Hall at the Hearst Center for the Arts. Jensen will go over some beginning to intermediate teaching pieces which introduce students to the colorful world of Impressionism. She will discuss the characteristics of Impressionist music as found in the works of Claude Debussy and the elements of achieving effective style in the performances of students.

Jensen holds music degrees from Calvin College, University of Texas, and University of Michigan. As the recipient of a Rotary Fellowship, she studied at the Hochschule für Musik in Vienna, Austria, where she received the Artist’s Diploma.

She has performed recitals individually and with orchestras throughout the Midwest. In March 2010, Jensen made her debut at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall and performed there for four consecutive years with flautist Peg Cornils Luke. In July 2016 she was a pianist for the Prague Choral Festival and performed with members of the Czech Philharmonic in Smetana Hall. Jensen has been heard on Chicago’s WFMT Dame Myra Hess series and NPR’s Live from Landmark Center and Live from the Chazen.

Recently retired from a 35-year university teaching career, Sharon maintains a private piano studio in Dubuque, IA. In 2015 she was honored by Iowa Music Teachers’ Association as the Nationally Certified Teacher of the Year and in 2020 as the Foundation Fellow of the Year.

For more information on this program or NAMTA contact Andrea Johnson at andrea.johnson@uni.edu.

