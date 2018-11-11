CEDAR FALLS — “Hey, mister,” says Dr. Chad Smith, plucking the black cat from the floor for an examination. “What do you think?”
Rocky gives Smith a bored blink from a makeshift exam space on his family’s dining room table. It’s exactly the reaction Rocky’s owners, Sue and Hank Behrens, were hoping for on their first visit from Taylor Veterinary Hospital’s new mobile vet clinic.
“We really strive to provide excellent customer service, and as we were looking for more ways to do that we thought house calls are something the community really needed,” said Smith, owner of Taylor hospital.
The vet clinic on wheels is perfect for pets that get stressed when going to the vet, and for owners who can’t get them there. One of the mobile clinic’s first patients was a cat whose owner is unable to drive, Smith said.
“The owner, she lives at the Western Home, and usually her sister has to bring her and her cat” to the Taylor hospital on State Street. During the house call, “we actually saw that the cat needed surgery. We took the cat, did the surgery and delivered the cat back to the owner,” Smith noted.
The mobile vet clinic is the first of its kind in the Cedar Valley, Smith said. The van is equipped with everything needed for pets’ annual wellness exams, vaccinations, routine blood work and other basic veterinary needs.
“It’s really designed more for wellness,” Smith said. “We’re not doing surgeries in there. We can treat simple things like eye infections and ear infections, but for a pet that is truly sick and we don’t know what’s wrong with it, you still need to bring them in” to the hospital.
The state-of-the-art design features a refrigerator for vaccine storage, supplies for blood draws, a microscope, a scale and computer equipment for remote access of medical records.
During Rocky’s exam, he was gently placed in a portable carrier and taken to the van parked outside his front door for his weigh-in.
“As you can see, he doesn’t miss a meal either,” Sue Behrens said, laughing.
Rocky’s feline housemate, Estes, got her checkup on the same day. The stress-free experience is worth the extra $50 house call fee, the Behrens said.
“He’s normally a big chicken,” Sue Behrens said of Rocky. “He gets stressed out. Usually he’s running around the exam room trying to hide.”
Though it’s something pet lovers don’t like to think about, Smith noted the mobile clinic also is a good fit for owners who prefer to say their final goodbyes to their pets in the comfort and privacy of their own homes.
