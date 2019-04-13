CEDAR FALLS — Danielle and Taylor Morris received the 2019 Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award at a ceremony Friday in West Des Moines.
The couple accepted the award at The Ray Center’s All-Star Evening. The evening is presented by Hy-Vee and benefits The Ray Center’s programs, including Character Counts.
Taylor Morris is a combat wounded veteran, who sustained profound injuries while serving in Afghanistan in 2012. He was working as an explosive ordnance disposal technician when an IED detonated resulting in the loss of parts of all four limbs. Taylor then spent two years of rehabilitation at Walter Reed Medical Center where he relentlessly pursued his recovery, learning to use prosthetic arms and legs to achieve full independence.
Upon hearing of his injuries, Danielle, his high school sweetheart, immediately left everything behind of her life in Iowa and moved to Maryland to be by Taylor’s side through his long and arduous recovery.
After overcoming insurmountable odds and a lifetime’s worth of challenges, Taylor and Danielle married in October 2015 surrounded by their friends and family.
This Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award is The Ray Center’s highest honor and is presented each spring to an individual who demonstrates good character as a role model and reflects former Gov. Robert D. Ray’s lifelong commitment to civility and character development. Past recipients include Norman Borlaug, Hayden Fry, Dan Gable, Fred Hoiberg, Shawn Johnson, Ashton Kutcher and astronaut Peggy Whitson.
