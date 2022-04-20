Target Corporation awards grant to Cedar Falls Public Safety

CEDAR FALLS – To help promote classroom literacy, Target Corporation has once again awarded Cedar Falls Public Safety a grant to sustain an annual reading program with area elementary schools. The grant money is used to purchase a book for every kindergarten student in Cedar Falls.

Cedar Falls officers will visit classrooms through April 29 to do a storytime reading of the book, "A Day in the Life of a Police Officer" by Richard Scarry, before presenting each student with their own copy.

“This is not only an opportunity to promote the importance of reading and education for young students but it is also a chance for them to connect with officers,” said Cedar Falls Captain Jeff Sitzmann. “It provides a positive experience for them and builds that vital trust and familiarity that they can take with them as they grow.”

The grant is part of ongoing efforts by Target to strengthen families and communities. Since opening its doors, Target has given five percent of its income to organizations that support education, the arts, safe families, and communities. This five percent translates into more than three million dollars per week.

