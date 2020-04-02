Tama County has high rate of positive tests; Meskwaki Nation issues shelter in place

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

TOLEDO -- Tama County has one of the highest rates of identified coronavirus infection in Northeast Iowa as of Thursday, but officials say it's simply a function of physicians going outside of state guidelines to issue tests to more residents.

As of April 2, Tama County had 17 positive cases of coronavirus, three of which were identified Thursday, making it one of the highest rate of positive cases of coronavirus in Northeast Iowa.

Seventeen cases of coronavirus might not sound like a lot, particularly compared to larger counties. But with a population of a little more than 17,000, that translates to 0.09% of the population in Tama County.

Compare that to neighboring Poweshiek County, with a population of 18,300 but just seven cases, or Iowa County, with five cases and a population of around 16,100 -- both with a rate of 0.03%.

Even Linn County, with the highest number of cases in the state, has a confirmed infection rate of just 0.04%, while Johnson County has a rate of 0.05%.

Only Allamakee County, in the far northeast corner of the state, has a higher rate of infection at 0.10%, with eight new positive cases on Thursday alone.