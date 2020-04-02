Tama County has high rate of coronavirus cases; Meskwaki Nation issues shelter in place

The Meskwaki Nation further disallowed "all social, community, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 people," and closed the Meskwaki Settlement to outside visitors.

But Tama County Public Health executive director Shannon Zoffka said the high rate may be misleading.

"It does look a little funny when you see Tama County. 'What?'" Zoffka said. "But I don't think there's anything odd going on."

Zoffka knew of no outbreaks at any long-term care facilities, and most of the cases are not related.

Instead, Zoffka said some area physicians conducted tests earlier than other counties, and instead of sending them to the State Hygenic Lab sent them to be tested at private labs, "to get away from the strict criteria" of the Iowa Department of Public Health.

"That's a big part," she said.

The number of cases isn't yet affecting the supply of personal protective equipment, said Tama County Emergency Management coordinator Mindy Benson. She said the county was getting what it needed from the state.

"It's a work in progress, but it's going better than we could have asked for," Benson said.