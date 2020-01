Tallgrass center to hold seminar

CEDAR FALLS – The Tallgrass Prairie Center will host the first seminar in the 2020 Restoration and Management Series on Thursday 16 at 4 p.m.

Leland Searles, consultant and owner of Leeward Solutions LLC in Marshalltown, will give his talk “Prairie Pothole Wetlands: Reconstructing Vegetation from Roadside Surveys.”

This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served following the presentation, with time for networking and general discussion.

