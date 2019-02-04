CONRAD --- A two-vehicle crash in Grundy County Sunday sent four people to the hospital.
The Grundy County Sheriff's Office said the crash was reported about 11 a.m. on Highway 14 just south of 260th Street, about eight miles northwest of Conrad.
Deputies said a SUV being driven by Mark Halsey, 64, of Eldora, was northbound on Highway 14. His passenger was Eric Halsey, 39, of Eldora. Another SUV being driven by Dennis Wilke, 65, of Altoona, was southbound on Highway 14. His passenger was Rosanne Wilke, 61, of Altoona.
Deputies said the vehicles collided head-on in the northbound lane of road in dense fog.
All four went to UnityPoint Health-Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center.
The crash remains under investigation. Deputies were assisted at the scene by B-CERTS, Grundy Center Ambulance and Beaman Fire.
