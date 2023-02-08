CEDAR FALLS -- "Midday Melodies" has started a new season at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd. On Friday, the University of Northern Iowa flute students, under the direction of Hannah Porter-Occena, will perform from noon to 1 p.m.
Future performances are March 10, featuring UNI trombone students, and April 14, with UNI tuba students.
Most popular baby names for boys in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Iowa using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Iowa in 2021.
Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren't inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that. You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Iowa
Canva
#47. Sawyer (tie)
Sawyer is a name of English origin meaning "woodcutter".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 58
National
- Rank: #114
- Number of babies in 2021: 3,229
Canva
#47. Joseph (tie)
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 58
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,067
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#47. Ezra (tie)
Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "helper".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 58
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,365
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#47. Ethan (tie)
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 58
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,804
Canva
#46. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 59
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,843
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock
#45. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 60
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,786
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#42. Miles (tie)
Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning "soldier".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 61
National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies in 2021: 5,694
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#42. Greyson (tie)
Greyson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the gray-haired man".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 61
National
- Rank: #83
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,200
Katrina Elena // Shutterstock
#42. Eli (tie)
Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 61
National
- Rank: #64
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,868
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#39. Walker (tie)
Walker is a name of English origin meaning "fuller of cloth".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 62
National
- Rank: #129
- Number of babies in 2021: 2,846
Canva
#39. Nolan (tie)
Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning "champion".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 62
National
- Rank: #60
- Number of babies in 2021: 5,319
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#39. Harrison (tie)
Harrison is a name of English origin meaning "son of Harry".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 62
National
- Rank: #120
- Number of babies in 2021: 3,135
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#38. Weston
Weston is a name of English origin meaning "western town".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 64
National
- Rank: #95
- Number of babies in 2021: 3,766
Peakpx
#36. Everett (tie)
Everett is a name of English origin meaning "brave, strong boar".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 65
National
- Rank: #82
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,219
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#35. Declan
Declan is a name of Irish origin meaning "man of prayer".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 66
National
- Rank: #105
- Number of babies in 2021: 3,626
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#34. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 67
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,252
Canva
#32. Emmett (tie)
Emmett is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "universal".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 69
National
- Rank: #103
- Number of babies in 2021: 3,638
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock
#32. Beckett (tie)
Beckett is a name of English origin meaning "bee hive".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 69
National
- Rank: #198
- Number of babies in 2021: 1,912
Canva
#31. Beau
Beau is a name of French origin meaning "beautiful".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 71
National
- Rank: #94
- Number of babies in 2021: 3,793
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#30. Bennett
Bennett is a name of Latin origin meaning "blessed".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 74
National
- Rank: #90
- Number of babies in 2021: 3,917
Canva
#29. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 77
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,040
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#26. Waylon (tie)
Waylon is a name of English origin meaning "land by the road".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 79
National
- Rank: #69
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,624
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#26. Easton (tie)
Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning "settlement".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 79
National
- Rank: #70
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,600
Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock
#26. Carter (tie)
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 79
National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,163
Canva
#24. Ryker (tie)
Ryker is a name of German origin meaning "rich".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 80
National
- Rank: #153
- Number of babies in 2021: 2,475
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#24. Isaac (tie)
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 80
National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies in 2021: 6,907
Canva
#23. Levi
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 82
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,469
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#22. Leo
Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning "lion".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 83
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,749
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#21. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 85
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,501
Negative Space
#20. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 91
National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,981
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#18. Jackson (tie)
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 92
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,197
marina shin // Shutterstock
#18. Grayson (tie)
Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 92
National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,499
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#17. Lincoln
Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 93
National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies in 2021: 6,653
Canva
#16. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 96
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies in 2021: 12,367
Canva
#15. Lucas
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 99
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies in 2021: 11,501
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock
#14. Maverick
Maverick is a name of American origin meaning "an independent man who avoids conformity".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 100
National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies in 2021: 6,548
Canva
#13. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 104
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies in 2021: 11,791
Canva
#12. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 108
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies in 2021: 12,088
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#10. Brooks (tie)
Brooks is a name of English origin meaning "stream".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 113
National
- Rank: #77
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,429
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#9. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 117
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies in 2021: 12,708
Canva
#8. Owen
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 120
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,713
Canva
#7. Hudson
Hudson is a name of English origin meaning "Hugh's son".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 123
National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,584
Shutterstock
#6. Theodore
Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning "gift of God".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 129
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,535
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock
#5. Asher
Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "happy".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 134
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,281
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#4. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 137
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies in 2021: 18,739
Canva
#3. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 167
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies in 2021: 11,307
Canva
#2. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 171
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies in 2021: 20,272
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#1. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 202
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies in 2021: 14,616
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
