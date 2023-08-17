WATERLOO — An annual community event is returning to get families pumped up for the coming school year.

Mike Robinson’s “Take Back Our Community” event will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Sullivan Park, on the corner of East Fourth and Adams streets.

Since 2008, Robinson has held the event to give back to his community. He grew up in Waterloo and remembers all of his neighbors knowing each other and doing things together.

“Fast forward 25 years, the neighbors probably don’t even know each other,” he said. “Neighbors aren’t neighborly and a neighbor could have a need and the need could be right next door and you would never know because you don’t communicate.”

He hopes the event will bring that sentiment back by bringing information and resources to the park so that the community can make connections. He said the park will be a “one-stop shop.”

A main draw for the event is the Back to School Project’s backpack giveaway. The Cedar Valley Jaycees, Boys and Girls Club of the Cedar Valley and Hope City Church will hand out backpacks during the entire event. Bryan Burton, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club, said there will be about 1,500 backpacks.

Those wanting a backpack will sign up and receive tickets and about 300 bags will be given out every hour so that the line isn’t backed up, Burton said. If someone wants a backpack, they can arrive at the top of the hour to get a ticket.

Every backpack will have essential school supplies such as pencils, pens and notebooks – to name a few.

The Jaycees use the proceeds from the Waterloo Open golf tournament to buy the backpacks. There will be basic colors for older kids and “fun ones” for younger kids, usually featuring characters from favorite children’s movies and television shows.

Robinson said there will also be free food with meat donated by Tyson’s Fresh Meats.

He said there aren’t different vendors selling food because he wants everyone in the park to eat the same thing so children don’t get upset if someone has something their family can’t afford.

There will also be three bouncy houses, a balloon artist, a live band, speakers and raffles for bicycles and fishing rods.

Prior to the event, human rights organizations will lead a reenactment of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. That August, more than 250,000 people took part in the historic march for fair treatment, equal opportunity for Black Americans and the passage of the Civil Rights Act. Martin Luther King Jr. also gave his “I Have a Dream” speech at the protest.

The march will begin downtown at 10 a.m. in Lincoln Park and will end at Sullivan Park.

