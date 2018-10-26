WATERLOO — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the Waterloo Police Department and the U. S. Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public its 16th opportunity in eight years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
Bring your pills for disposal to Greenwood Pharmacy at 2104 Kimball Ave., Waterloo. (The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Last spring, Americans turned in nearly 475 tons (949,046 pounds) of prescription drugs at more than 5,800 sites operated by the DEA and almost 4,700 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 15 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in almost 10 million pounds — nearly 5,000 tons — of pills.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or the Saturday event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com or contact Sgt. Brian Hoelscher at hoelscherb@waterloopolice.com. Or call 291-4340, ext. 3219.
Also, The Cedar Falls Police Department will participate in the effort. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, citizens can anonymously surrender expired, unwanted or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications at the Cedar Falls Police Department, 220 Clay St.
Liquids, needles or sharps will not be accepted.
Cedar Falls citizens who are homebound can have their unused, unwanted or expired prescription drugs picked up by a uniformed Cedar Falls police officer during this event by calling 273-8612 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. that day.
There also is a prescription drug drop box in the lobby of the police department, where citizens can drop off drugs around the clock, 365 days a year.
