Take a virtual tour of the new Cedar Falls high school

Architects and school officials have heard from more than 1,000 people, including students, teachers, staff, city officials and community members, on what they want to see in the new school and problems they face in the current school.

Pattee described the current school as disjointed, elongated and “very rigid in how you can teach and learn in those spaces.” As the style of teaching is changing to more project-based approaches and hands-on learning, staff have had to use small corners and other areas of the high school that were not designed to be educational spaces.

“The different components that you’ve done to help make this fit with what people’s hopes, wants and wishes are has really been amazing,” Pattee said.

Many of those suggestions include open, inviting spaces with adaptable furniture to quickly reorganize a room.

“Lots of these teachers are breaking down their classes in a multitude of ways,” Sanderman said. “Those more open spaces really allow that type of group work and different types of learning.”

Many of the new design elements are coming from the new elementary features from Aldrich, North Cedar and Orchard Hill elementaries, Pattee said.