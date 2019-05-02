WEST UNION — Fayette Take A Kid Outdoors will sponsor a special outdoor event at Houge Pond east of West Union from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Highlighting the day will be the popular annual antler shed hunt; kids will be able to keep these as a souvenir of the day. A local wildlife expert will later demonstrate wild turkey calling and equipment.
Other activities will include professional guidance in archery. A noon light lunch is provided.
It’s a free and family-oriented youth event.
Driving directions: From the east end of West Union on Highway 18, turn east on Golden Road (B64) for a mile and then turn south Hazel Road for about two miles. TAKO signs will be posted also.
