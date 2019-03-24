CEDAR FALLS — 5,040.
That’s how many dog paws veterinarian Jim Kenyon examined at three checkpoints over two weeks during the 47th annual Iditarod Sled Dog Races.
The race began March 2 in Willow, Alaska, about an hour north of Anchorage, with 52 mushers, each with a team of 14 dogs. It ended March 13 in Nome, when Peter Kaiser, 31, crossed the finish line in nine days, 12 hours, 39 minutes and six seconds. He is the first musher of Yup’ik descent to win the fabled 1,049-mile race. Historically the race is 1,000 miles — 49 symbolizes Alaska as the 49th state.
“Every one of those dogs’ hearts got listened to every time, too. Our exams are based on HAWL: Heart, attitude, weight and lungs. That’s what we focus on,” said Kenyon, a retired Cedar Falls vet.
Kenyon has been an Iditarod volunteer for the past seven years. He is part of a small army of 50 vets whose job it is to oversee the health, care and well-being of sled dogs running the grueling trail race. The event is a testament to the endurance of both man and dog.
Kenyon also enjoys the adventure, the camaraderie among volunteers, the challenge of working with so many yipping dogs under rigorous conditions, and of course, Alaska’s spectacular scenery.
Vets, usually in teams of four and six, are airlifted to their checkpoints. “I’ve gotten to see parts of Alaska most people don’t see, and it’s amazing to see Alaska from the air — the oxbow lakes, meandering streams, the villages,” Kenyon said.
Over the years, the vet has made friends in Athabascan and Inuit villages where residents heartily welcome their guests. “It’s really a lot like RAGBRAI in Iowa,” he noted.
This year, Kenyon worked at the Skwenta, Takotna and Kaltag checkpoints — “six hours on, six hours off” — and slept in a post office, community center and fire station. In previous years, he’s bunked in log cabins and a tent on the ice.
“We’re all here for the dogs. These dogs literally run three marathons a day, and they’re doing it for nine to 10 days in a row, but they love it.”
Teams contended with an unusually warm year. Although the trail was re-routed to avoid open water, teams often ran in slush and occasionally dogs were calf-deep in water.
Mushers are required to present their dog diaries or “vet books” to a veterinarian at each checkpoint. Vets conduct muzzle-to-tail exams outdoors in the elements, then record their actions and observations in the books.
Dogs are outfitted in Velcro-fastened booties to protect their paw pads. “Some dogs know how to take off their own booties. They’ll come in for their exam and take them off themselves,” Kenyon said.
Dehydration, heat exhaustion, injuries and ulcers are among chief concerns. Dogs are fueled by a high-fat 12,000-calorie daily diet during the race. “That kind of diet often causes diarrhea in the dogs for about the first 200 miles. There are rules about what medicines are allowed — no pain meds — but we can prescribe antibiotics for hurt paw pads, respiratory symptoms or to control diarrhea.”
He says the best mushers have a precise routine for their dogs, which includes giving them Prilosec, an antacid to prevent exercise-induced bleeding ulcers. This year, one sled dog, Oshi, fell ill during the and died from aspiration pneumonia after being airlifted to an Anchorage animal hospital.
“You always worry that you’ve missed something. That’s why it’s good to work in teams. If you have a dog you’re concerned about, you make a mental note if you see the dog again to check it out.”
At 70, Kenyon is far from hanging up his Iditarod stethoscope. “God willing, I’ll be there next year, too.”
