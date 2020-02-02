Tail Chaser Lager launched to support humane society

WATERLOO -- United Beverage in Waterloo is partnering with Iowa Brewing Co. in Cedar Rapids to create Tail Chaser Lager, a locally brewed light American lager, as a fundraiser for the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Tail Chaser Lager will be available for purchase at local retailers, bars, and restaurants.

The public is welcome at a launch party for the newly crafted lager on from 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 11 at Toast to Toast Cafe located in the Holiday Inn & Suites on Hudson Road in Cedar Falls.

There is no cost to attend and there will be food and drink for purchase to enjoy. CBHS will be there with adoptable dogs to meet.

There will be a news release of the lager at 5:30 p.m. during the event. A portion of food and beverage sales from the launch party and a portion of the proceeds from future lager sales will go towards shelter expansion projects at CBHS.

