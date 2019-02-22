Try 1 month for 99¢
 PHOTO COURTESY OF LUTHER COLLEGE

DECORAH -- A Grammy-winning rapper and singer is coming to a college campus in Northeast Iowa this spring.

T-Pain, known for hits like "Buy U a Drank," "I'm N Luv" and "Bartender," will perform at 8 p.m. May 3 in the Regents Center on the Luther College campus in Decorah.

Tickets are $45 and open to the public. They can be purchased at tickets.luther.edu, by calling (563) 387-1357 or by emailing boxoffice@luther.edu.

The performance is sponsored by Luther's Student Activities Council Concerts Committee.

T-Pain, who lives in Tallahassee, Fla., is credited with popularizing Auto-Tune pitch correction to create distinct vocal sounds.

He has won two Grammy Awards, for Best Rap Song in 2008 with Kanye West for "Good Life," and for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal in 2010 with Jamie Foxx for "Blame It."

