T-bone Tuesday drawings through May at local Fareways

WATERLOO -- Each Tuesday in May, Waterloo Fareway shoppers have a chance to win a 4-pack of T-bone steaks courtesy of Black Hawk County Farm Bureau, Black Hawk County Cattlemen and Waterloo Fareway.

“T-bone Tuesday” helps celebrate local farmers and the real foods they raise. Customers can enter the drawing by visiting the Waterloo Fareway meat counter. One winner will be contacted each week to claim their T-bones.

Follow the Black Hawk County Farm Bureau Facebook page for weekly T-Bone Tuesday winner announcements and to learn more about the local farmers raising sustainable beef.

