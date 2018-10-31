WATERLOO — Hate was met with love Tuesday night at Sons of Jacob Synagogue.
A prayer vigil was held in memory of the 11 worshipers killed in Saturday’s mass shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue.
Between 300 and 400 people came together not only to comfort their neighbors but also to reject violence.
“We want to tell the world that the Jewish community is not afraid of saying we’re here, we’re Americans, we’re part of the fabric of this nation and communities,” said Roberto Swazo, president of the Sons of Jacob synagogue board of directors.
He is a University of Northern Iowa professor of counseling and has been a member of the Sons of Jacob synagogue since 2012. The Waterloo synagogue was founded in 1905.
“It serves to be in one spirit with the Jewish community in Pittsburgh that is mourning, grieving and unable to hug kids and feel the physical presence and warmth of those who died during this tragic attack,” Swazo said. “It helps to commemorate and celebrate their beautiful and productive lives.”
Members of the local Jewish community and friends from the Cedar Valley Interfaith Council and the Al-Noor Islamic Community Center of Waterloo-Cedar Falls hosted the gathering.
Swazo and religious leaders from around Black Hawk County spoke. Each highlighted the need to counter hate with love.
“We come together to confront evil where ever it occurs,” said Sarah Stokes, vice president of Sons of Jacob board of directors.
The Rev. Joe Greenmore of First Baptist Church in Waterloo offered his congregation’s love, sorrow, comfort and hope.
“We want you to know that we hurt for you,” Greenmore said. “Your loss is our loss. When you suffer we suffer with you. Our heartbeat is a shared odyssey through pain.”
Crowd members prayed, clapped and hugged each other throughout the vigil. That made the Rev. David Kivett of Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church, one of the speakers, thankful.
“I saw the same thing when this place was vandalized and the Islamic Center was vandalized a couple of years back,” Kivett said. “They didn’t really have to put the word out, neighbors just came because anytime there’s ugliness neighbors are going show up, and they’re going help and they’re going to support each other.”
Dema Kazkaz, president of the Islamic Center and a member of the Cedar Valley Interfaith Council, was surprised by the size of the gathering.
“I’m proud of the support that we’ve got from the Cedar Valley community, and this speaks of who we are,” Kazkaz said.
The crowd reminded Kazkaz of how the community reacted to the vandalism at the mosque. Anonymous volunteers helped clean the house of worship the day after it was attacked, and 150 people rallied to show their support.
“Hate doesn’t have a space in the Cedar Valley area,” Kazkaz said.
Swazo said his heart was warmed “to see the community being here, being genuine, being connected with us, engaged in this positive movement of reconstructing what has been broken.”
