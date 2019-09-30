WATERLOO — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra will continue its 90th anniversary season on Oct. 12 at the historic Brown Derby Ballroom, 618 Sycamore St.
There will be two concerts at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Pauline Barrett, artistic director, and Conductor Jason Weinberger will conduct “Wonderful Winds,” which will feature members of the orchestra’s woodwind and brass sections.
The concert is sponsored by the Gallagher Family Foundation, in memory of Edward and Catherine Gallagher, Vaughn and Judy Griffith, Linda and Gary Waldon, Larry and Jackie Betts, Jim Walsh and the Brown Derby Ballroom.
You have free articles remaining.
The concert program will consist of a single work, Mozart’s Serenade in B-flat Major, K. 361, the “Gran Partita.”
Families are welcome to come and experience the music in this intimate setting.
Free parking for the concert is available at the newly remodeled East Fifth Waterloo Parking Ramp at 124 E. Fifth St. Patrons may enter the Brown Derby Ballroom directly from this parking ramp.
General admission tickets are $35 for adults, $10 for college students and $5 for students below college. Tickets may be purchased at wcfsymphony.org, at the Gallagher-Bluedorn ticket office on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa or through UNItix by calling 273-4849.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.