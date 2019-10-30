CEDAR FALLS – Saturday’s Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra concert will be “as big as all outdoors.”
“American Grandeur” is the concert’s theme and draws inspiration from the expansive and rugged countryside west of the Mississippi River, said Jason Weinberger, the symphony’s conductor and Pauline Barrett, artistic director.
The concert will feature the world premiere of “Replicas for Piano and Orchestra” by Pulitzer Prize finalist and University of Iowa graduate James Romig. Ashlee Mack will perform as guest soloist for the piece.
Weinberger said the premiere is the culmination of “a really cool project” several years in the making that included a WCFSO-sponsored competition for compositions. Romig was one of two winners.
Romig’s music has been described by critics as “a complex quilt of sound,” “rapturous” and “profoundly meditative.” The composer’s work “Still” for solo piano was a finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in music.
“Replicas” is a piece written for a smaller orchestra “with a more limited color palette. The composer replicates ideas from ‘Still’ and expands them for orchestra and piano,” said Weinberger.
Romig’s music often draws from such American landscapes as the Grand Canyon, Petrified Forest and Everglades national parks, where he has held artist residencies.
For the hour-long piano composition “Still,” Romig was inspired by the paintings of Clyfford Still, an American painter and abstract expressionist whose work is displayed at the Clyfford Still Museum in Denver, Colo.
“He’s not as well-known as other abstract expressionists because he didn’t like to part with his work. We have visited the museum many times and found his work inspirational,” said Romig, who is on the music faculty at Western Illinois University in Macomb.
For “Replicas,” Romig has taken the last 13 sections — “essentially the last 18 minutes” — of “Still” and “backed up in the process and redeveloped those sections into something else. Some things I can write for piano that aren’t practical for an orchestra,” he explained.
The composer compares nature and music. “Nature gives us opportunities to reflect artistically and have different personal experience. The way I look at music, I don’t want to tell the audience what to do. I want to provide opportunities for people to experience different parts of the music as they see fit, to wander around in it.”
Romig was familiar with the WCFSO, so “I was able to imagine it in the Great Hall and have some idea who I was writing for. I also knew Jason would be interpreting the music.”
Mack, who is married to Romig, will perform the piece with the orchestra. She shares his passion for the outdoors and has been an artist in residence at many national parks and Centrum in Fort Warden State Park in Washington. She is director of piano studies at Knox College in Galesburg, Ill., and a founding member of the Khasma Piano Duo.
The couple has collaborated for about 20 years. She has been performing “Still” in venues across the country for the past several years and describes “Replicas” as a special project that is larger in scope.
“What happens in my particular part in ‘Replicas,’ is I have to play it out a bit more, play a little louder and be aware of the other instruments around me, listening and reacting to everyone else,” she explained.
Romig has retained the original composition’s sparseness of sound and space that builds with dynamic tension, Mack said.
The concert also will include “Pioneer Dances” by Peggy Stuart Coolidge, the second performance in the season’s series of works by women composers, the famous and atmospheric “Grand Canyon Suite” by Ferde Grofe. “On the Trail” is the most famous melody from the suite, which is seldom performed in its entirety. Maestro Weinberger has conducted movements from the suite, and this will be his first time conducting the entire suite in a single performance.
A surprise piece will open the concert.
