WHAT: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra, with guest pianist Ashlee Mack and featuring the world premiere of “Replicas for Piano and Orchestra” by composer James Romig.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

WHERE: Great Hall, Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls

DETAILS: Pre-concert entertainment in the lobby of Gallagher-Bluedorn will be provided by the BYOBBrass, a high-energy brass band from the University of Northern Iowa. There will also be a pre-concert talk in Jebe Hall, adjacent to the lobby, beginning at 6 p.m.

Tickets: $54, $44, $25 and $20 for adults, $10 for college students and $5 for youth below college age. Tickets are on sale at wcfsymphony.com, the Gallagher-Bluedorn ticket office on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa or through UNItix by calling 273-4849.

jamesromig.com

khasmapianoduo.com/ashleemack