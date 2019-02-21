WATERLOO — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra will perform its next concert, “Turkish Delight,” at 4 and 7 p.m. March 2 at the Brown Derby Ballroom, 618 Sycamore St.
Pauline Barrett, artistic director, and Conductor Jason Weinberger will conduct this concert of music written especially for wind instruments by Mozart, Louis Spohr and Michael Haydn.
The concert is sponsored by the Gallagher Family Foundation, Vaughn and Judy Griffith, Jim Walsh and the Brown Derby Ballroom.
General admission tickets for both concerts are $28 for adults, $10 for college students and $5 for youths below college.
Tickets may be purchased at wcfsymphony.org, at the Gallagher Bluedorn ticket office on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa or through UNItix by calling 273-4849.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony and the Marin Gallery also will host a reception for audience members from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Marin Gallery, 615 Sycamore, across the street from the Brown Derby. Reservations are required for the reception and may be made at wcfsymphony.org or by calling the wcfsymphony office at 273-3373. Admission to the reception is priced at $20 per person for wcfsymphony Upbeat members and $25 per person for non-Upbeat members.
