CEDAR FALLS — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra has announced that six leaders of the Cedar Valley community have joined the orchestra’s board of directors for the 2020 year.
New directors
- Erin Lyons, a vice president and trust officer at Lincoln Savings Bank in Waterloo
- Deborah Berry, formerly of KBBG Radio in Waterloo and a former Iowa state legislator.
- Felicia Smith-Nalls, neighborhood coordinator for the city of Waterloo and co-owner of The Studio in Waterloo.
- John Berry, executive director and CEO of Tri-County Head Start in Waterloo.
- Scott Peters, department head and professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Northern Iowa.
- William Witt, retired photojournalist and former Iowa state legislator.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony has also announced the appointment of new officers for the Board of Directors for 2019-2020. The new officers are:
Edward Gallagher III has been chosen president of the symphony board for 2019-2020. President-elect is Brad Jensen, and past president is Joanne Lane.
Martha Kroese is secretary, and treasurer is Louis Fettkether.
Other continuing board members are Angeleita Floyd, Kate Dunning, Robin Frost, Virginia Wilbur, James Kenyon, Stephanie Clohesy, Bard Mackey, Renee Veenstra, Sally Malcolm, Chris Hoffman, Stephen Gaies, Lee Nicholas and Linda Waldon.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony’s 2019-2020 season opens at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
For more information, go to wcfsymphony.org.
