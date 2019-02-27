SHELL ROCK — Tickets go on sale Sunday for the Shell Rock Music Association’s 2019 production of Spring Swing.
The box office, located at the Shell Rock Public Library, will be open from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Thereafter, tickets will be available during regular library hours. Call 885-6510.
There are a limited number of reserved seats for each show and special $10 tickets for children 10 and younger.
The musical variety show will run for seven performances in the Boyd Community Building from April 4-7 and April 11-13. Tickets are $16 for adults.
Evening shows are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. April 4, 5, 11 and 12. Afternoon shows are set for 2 p.m. April 7, and 4 p.m. April 6 and 13.
Box office hours, ticket availability updates and a ticket order form are available at www.shellrockswingshow.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.