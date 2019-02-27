Try 1 month for 99¢
Shell Rock Swing Show

SHELL ROCK — Tickets go on sale Sunday for the Shell Rock Music Association’s 2019 production of Spring Swing.

The box office, located at the Shell Rock Public Library, will be open from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Thereafter, tickets will be available during regular library hours. Call 885-6510.

There are a limited number of reserved seats for each show and special $10 tickets for children 10 and younger.

The musical variety show will run for seven performances in the Boyd Community Building from April 4-7 and April 11-13. Tickets are $16 for adults.

Evening shows are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. April 4, 5, 11 and 12. Afternoon shows are set for 2 p.m. April 7, and 4 p.m. April 6 and 13.

Box office hours, ticket availability updates and a ticket order form are available at www.shellrockswingshow.org.

