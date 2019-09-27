WATERLOO — The Waterloo Women’s Swimming and Diving Team is hosting a Pink Swim Meet/Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser on Oct. 10 at Central Middle School.
The Waterloo team is hosting Cedar Falls at 6 p.m. The fundraiser includes a live band and bake sale.
The Waterloo team reached out and received donation sponsorships from several local businesses. Each organization sponsored one of 12 swim events in efforts to raise money for Beyond Pink, a local breast cancer non-profit organization that helps breast care patients in the Cedar Valley.
You have free articles remaining.
T-shirts for sale and suggested to be worn at the event cost $12 each, $13 for 2XL and $14 for 3XL. Make checks payable to Waterloo Community Schools. Contact Beth Kamp at 231-4590 or bkamp7@msn.com for more information. Shirt orders are due by Monday.
All proceeds from event sponsorships, T-shirts and bake sale will be donated to Beyond Pink.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.