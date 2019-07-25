WATERLOO — Hands-on exhibits, projects and livestock fill the National Cattle Congress fairgrounds this week as 4-H and FFA students showcase their work at the Sweet Summertime Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair.
Tuesday afternoon, Clover Kids and 4-H students displayed projects in a variety of areas including food and nutrition, child development and horticulture at the NCC Pavilion. Clover Kids is a 4-H program for K-3 students.
Judges sat down with students to offer feedback on their work, following what County Youth Coordinator Diane Wolfe called the “sandwich method.” Judges share what went well with the project and what could use improvement before ending on a positive note.
Wolfe said the feedback is beneficial for students and fosters communication skills.
“This also encourages a job interview,” Wolfe said.
One table held toilet paper rolls for a hands-on exhibit on creating DIY cell-phone or tablet holders.
Following the exhibits and a free hot dog supper, students performed skits and songs to be judged for the Iowa State Fair at the Share the Fun talent show.
Swine, sheep and goats were unloaded in the Paul Barger building in preparation for livestock shows. A series of workshops were scheduled throughout Wednesday afternoon in Estel Hall, including a Native Bee Challenge workshop.
A representative from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach led the workshop, discussing the importance of the pollination process to food crops. A hands-on activity followed which provided materials for the students to create their own bee nest to take home.
Judy Muniz, who works with both 4-H and ISU Extension and Outreach, said they want the fair to be fun, but always provide a learning experience.
“We try to keep it educational,” Muniz said.
Exhibits focused on home improvement and visual arts filled Estel Hall. A handful of projects roped off in the center had already been judged and are headed for the Iowa State Fair.
A tri-fold presentation that displayed Elsie McIntosh’s green screen photography is among the projects headed to the state fair. Using a green screen she constructed, Elsie produced several Photoshopped images, including herself decked out in a wizard costume flying a broomstick.
Rows of photographs filled a corner of Estel Hall, highlighting Iowa scenery. A cardinal perched on a snow-covered pine branch took first place in the adult category for “My Backyard Photo Challenge.”
Tonight, concessions will be provided for an outdoor screening of “How to Train Your Dragon: the Hidden World.” Viewers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the grassy area near the school house on the fairgrounds.
Friday morning there will be a Performance Class Horse Show in the Pullin-Simonsen building, followed by an insect zoo and STEM Fair housed in Estel Hall throughout the afternoon.
A new event is being added to the schedule this year.
“For the first time in as long as I can remember” the county fair is offering a free music concert Friday evening said Executive Director of Black Hawk County Extension, Shelly Smith.
The country music concert will feature Iowa native Casey Meussigman, who auditioned for Season 3 of NBC’s “The Voice,” where he joined Blake Shelton’s team.
Prior to the concert, another new event will feature a carnival and barbecue cookout, which is serving pork sandwiches, sweet corn, smoked chicken legs and cotton candy.
A family fun night at 6 p.m. will close out the fair Saturday.
The Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA fair is a free event geared toward all ages.
Working alongside the volunteer fair board and 4-H leaders to showcase student’s work is an aspect Smith enjoys.
“We’re proud of Black Hawk County youth,” Smith said.
