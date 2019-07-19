WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens will host a public catered dinner and fun activities from 5:30 to 9 p.m. July 26, featuring Iowa sweet corn.
Attendees will be able to enjoy a meal provided by A&J Services and play yard games like yardzee, corn hole, and giant connect four.
Throughout the night, attendees are encouraged to explore the arboretum after hours, shop the country store with home goods, Iowa wines and other items and listen to live music provided by Bob Dorr’s Limestoners.
Adults can sample brews from SingleSpeed Brewing, Lark Brewing, and Second State Brewing, as well as a variety of wines.
Non-member adult tickets are $25, non-member children’s tickets are $10. Member adult tickets are $20, and member children tickets are $8.
Proceeds will be used to complete projects at the aboretum. Tickets can be reserved online at www.cedarvalleyarboretum.org/events/ticketed-events-fundraisers/sweetcorn-shindig/, by calling 226-4966, or by paying in person at the arboretum office.
