'Sweet Corn Day' Saturday at Waterloo Urban Farmers Market

WATERLOO – Saturday is “Sweet Corn Day at the Market” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waterloo Urban Farmers’ Market at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza.

There will be fresh sweet corn prepared by Verve Kombucha, as well as barbecue ribs and turkey legs by Jim’s Smokin’ the Wheels on the Grill BBQ, and watermelon slices. Pies, desserts and beverages also will be available to purchase.

Admission to the farmers’ market is free.

Corn and watermelon is being provided by Billy and Lillie Jones of The Produce Store. Proceeds support the Waterloo Urban Farmers’ Market.

All vendors will wear masks and customers are encouraged to wear masks when shopping. Social distancing is expected.

Volunteers are needed for “Sweet Corn Day at the Market” along with assisting in the shucking of corn Friday evening and Saturday. Send a message on Waterloo Urban Farmers’ Market social media pages or email urbanmarket@mainstreetwaterloo.org for more information.

