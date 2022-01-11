Swan song: Beauty loses struggle against toxic lead; second swan dies from injury

CEDAR FALLS – There was no fairy tale ending for Beauty.

The trumpeter swan was humanely euthanized Saturday. Beauty, also known as Swan No. 34, was rescued Dec. 30 from icy Big Woods Lakes in dramatic fashion by Kip Ladage, a canoeist and Bremer County Emergency Management director.

Passersby had noticed something was seriously wrong with the majestic bird. She was unable fly, appeared weak and was dipping her wings. Ladage, assisted from shore by Camryn Grubic of Cedar Falls, Hardin County interpretive park ranger at Calkins Nature Area and officers from Black Hawk County Conservation and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, paddled his canoe through the ice to rescue the swan.

Black Hawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Project’s Terese Evans suspected lead poisoning. On Friday, the Project’s volunteer vet Dr. Lori Cherney from Den Herder Veterinary Hospital in Waterloo, received results of blood work showing Beauty’s lead level was 8.7.

“That’s a very high lead reading,” Evans said. The threshold lead level is 0.2.

Evans decided to continue through the weekend to try to save Beauty, who was already being treated for lead poisoning. But “Beauty made the decision for me Saturday,” Evans said. “Her breathing was labored and noisy, so I knew it was time. I called and Dr. Lori was off, so Dr. Sam (Samantha Teply) helped us. It was heart-breaking, but Beauty didn’t suffer anymore,” said Evans.

Ladage is disappointed. “I was hopeful the swan would react differently than bald eagles typically do. When you rescue an eagle and its head is hanging down, it’s so hard to see. I hoped a swan’s metabolism was different, but with each passing day, the toll it took on her was apparent.”

Sadly, Saturday didn’t get any easier.

Within hours of losing Beauty, Evans received word from Grubic about a swan hitting a power line near Allen College in Waterloo. A friend had seen it happen and called Grubic. He was able to capture the swan and kept her warm overnight before delivering her to Evans.

It was a “beautiful juvenile trumpeter swan” – recognizable by its darker feathers, Evans said, and weighing about 22 pounds. “She had no outer injuries, she was alert and standing. I texted Lori who said to start her on antibiotics and anti-inflammatories for chest contusion.”

The swan’s throat, however, must have borne the brunt of the collision. “She was gurgling when she breathed, and she had been bleeding from her mouth when Cam picked her up. She didn’t make it,” Evans said with a break in her voice.

“That’s part of rehab. A lot of people wonder how we do it. It’s tough to lose them like this, but we hang on to the success stories, the ones who do make it. And we know we’ve given these animals comfort in their final hours,” she said.

Evans hopes Beauty’s loss will heighten awareness about the dangers of lead poisoning for waterfowl and raptors. “It’s a good reminder that the problem is there,” she said. “Lead poisoning wreaked havoc on Beauty’s organs.”

Wild birds ingest lead fishing weights or lead shot in water and soil, while raptors can be poisoned by shot embedded in the carrion flesh of animals they eat.

Lead poisoning causes cause kidney impairment, liver dysfunction, gastro-intestinal, neurologic damage and death, according to the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association. Raptors and waterfowl presenting with lead toxicity may show signs of weakness, inability to fly and leg paralysis.

The public donated about $300 to BH Wildlife Rehabilitation Project after learning about Beauty. The funds pay for costs of her treatment. Donations can be made to Black Hawk Wildlife Rehabilitation at https://www.blackhawkwildliferehab.com/.

