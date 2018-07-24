WATERLOO — William “Bill” Shepherd will pick up the baton and strike up the Waterloo Municipal Band as conductor for the final time Thursday.
The band will perform its final summer concert at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre in downtown Waterloo, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
It is the band’s 92nd anniversary season and the 37th season Shepherd has stood on the podium.
“After 37 years, it’s time to bring a fresh outlook to the band,” says Shepherd, an emeritus faculty member at the University of Northern Iowa School of Music in Cedar Falls.
Following the concert, Shepherd, musicians and friends will gather at Narey’s 19th Hole, 2073 Logan Ave., for a hot dog and beer. “Anyone who wants to come and say hi is welcome.”
He became the band’s conductor in 1984 and describes the experience as having been thoroughly rewarding. “I’ve met so many wonderful musicians and had such wonderful experiences as conductor.”
The band performs eight concerts each summer — one each Thursday evening in June and July.
Historically, municipal bands are steeped in tradition, and many have their roots in military bands, says Shepherd. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, bands were staples in small-town America. By 1889, the U.S. boasted as many as 10,000 bands, according to Wikipedia.
It was the heyday of marching music written by composers such as John Phillip Sousa and Karl King, known as “Iowa’s Own Music Man.” In 1921, King was instrumental in creating the Iowa Band Law, which allowed cities to levy local taxes to maintain and employ a band. Twenty-eight states adopted the law.
Today, there are an estimated 100 bands in existence. Locally, the Waterloo Municipal Band offers more than a stroll down memory lane, Shepherd says.
“There’s no piece of music you can put in front of them that they can’t perform. The quality is just excellent,” he says. Concerts are filled with marches, big band tunes, dance numbers, Broadway and show tunes and orchestra pieces.
Members include music teachers, music professors and instructors from area colleges and universities, music students, talented homemakers and business professionals from throughout the Cedar Valley. Musicians must audition for the band.
The Waterloo Community Concert Band was founded in 1929, conceived by a local musician serving in the U.S. Navy during World War I. The group eventually was renamed the Waterloo American Legion Band and later, the Waterloo Municipal Band. Previous conductors are Joseph Giunta, Bob Shafer, Jim Selland, Jim Coffin, George Kristufek, Charles Ball, Cressy Whalen and Clayton Chennette.
Shepherd received his degrees from Ohio University in Athens. He served as band director for several Ohio high school bands, taught at Bowling Green (Ohio) University and was director of bands at Finlay (Ohio) College.
The trombonist toured with the Tommy Dorsey/Warren Covington Orchestra, recorded for Decca Records and performed with the Boston Pops Orchestra, Bob Hope, Johnny Mathis, Ella Fitzgerald, Sammy Davis Jr., Doc Severinsen and other notable artists.
In 1976, he joined UNI as associate professor of music and conductor of symphonic and marching bands. Although officially retired, Shepherd continues to travel “river to river” across Iowa to observe student music teachers for the School of Music.
Several years ago, he retired as trombonist with the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra. Now he’s stepping back from the bands he founded, Bill Shepherd Big Band and Bill Shepherd’s Red Hots, and is leaving Iowa Trombones. Shepherd organized the group 31 years ago. Trombonists of all ages spend a day preparing to perform with the Waterloo Municipal band on the third Thursday of July.
“We like getting together and talking trombone and rehearsing. I expect it will continue without me,” the musician adds.
