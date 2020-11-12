Survey: Cedar Falls residents want reparations for Black residents, collaboration with Waterloo, walkability

CEDAR FALLS -- Residents of Cedar Falls have some strong opinions about the direction they want for their city on a number of topics, including wanting their city to pay reparations to Black residents and collaborate more with their sister city, consultant Doug Pierce found out during the city's Resilience Plan workshops last month.
"The planning is far from over -- we have a ways to go, and we will be seeking more of your advice and highly valued input," Pierce said during a Tuesday webinar presenting the results. "As we pull the plan together, we will be thinking of this as a holistic fabric of things that interact and intertwine with each other."
Besides the week of workshops, two surveys -- one on "Built Environment and Ecology" and one on "Community and Local Economics" -- were offered, which participants filled out online.
When asked if they were aware of systemic inequality or unfair practices present in Cedar Falls, a little over half of survey respondents said yes.
But the top "actions and opportunities" statement from the topic of equity was one saying "city money should be made available as reparations to the African American community to make up for past harms," with the second-top statement saying the city should "support inexpensive green transportation options."
"And, by the way, we tried not to change the statements much since they came directly from participants in the workshops," said Pierce.
On the topic of social cohesion, respondents' top statement for "actions and opportunities" was "more collaboration with Waterloo," followed by "positive interaction with public safety personnel."
Pierce's firm, Perkins & Will of Minneapolis, was hired to complete the city's plan for a fee of $87,500 on a split city council vote in June. It was originally billed as a plan to combat climate change before being rebranded as "resilience," and Pierce focused his introduction on that theme.
"Resilient communities are shock resistant, healthy and sustainable, and adaptable and regenerative," Pierce said. "Then they're resilient through diversity, which is diversity of all kinds -- energy, water, culture, ideas."
"The plan is to be science-based, grounded in as much knowledge and data as we possibly can be," he said. "One of the key goals is to achieve deep emission reductions."
There were 285 Resilience Plan participants that responded to the first survey. Pierce said he found Cedar Falls residents were most interested in energy audits for their home or business, subscribing to a local community solar power program and increasing the city's walkability and bikeability.
"Energy is actually a key component of reducing climate impacts," Pierce said.
Residents thought the city should develop zoning and building codes that were "more ecological and habitat sensitive" and should work to improve energy efficiency of existing homes, and were concerned most with basement flooding and economically vulnerable populations.
Another 190 participants took the second survey, said Pierce.
On the question on how the coronavirus pandemic would affect their lives, 56 of them said COVID-19 "may never really go away, and will noticeably impact our lives for several years," a 31% majority. Another 45 people said it would be "mostly over" by 2021 or 2022, but "things will be different."
"So at least 50 to 60% of folks are saying they're expecting noticeable differences in terms of how the world may look," Pierce said.
Cedar Falls Development Director Stephanie Houk Sheetz said after the presentation that the city was "planning or has recently done some work" in some of the areas mentioned by participants.
She noted the city was adding sidewalk improvements, making repairs to storm sewer lines to alleviate flash flooding issues, investing in bioswails and drainage studies, working with Cedar Falls Utilities on solar projects and working on zoning changes to both its downtown and College Hill areas.
Those with further questions and comments could send them through cfresilience.com, said city planner Thom Weintraut. Online public worksheets on different aspects of the plan as it happened would be available in the coming months, with a "Plan Summary Open House" anticipated for late March and the final Resilience Plan presented in late April.
"Now we're actually going to get into the plan and creating the plan," said Pierce.
