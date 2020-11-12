Survey: Cedar Falls residents want reparations for Black residents, collaboration with Waterloo, walkability

CEDAR FALLS -- Residents of Cedar Falls have some strong opinions about the direction they want for their city on a number of topics, including wanting their city to pay reparations to Black residents and collaborate more with their sister city, consultant Doug Pierce found out during the city's Resilience Plan workshops last month.

"The planning is far from over -- we have a ways to go, and we will be seeking more of your advice and highly valued input," Pierce said during a Tuesday webinar presenting the results. "As we pull the plan together, we will be thinking of this as a holistic fabric of things that interact and intertwine with each other."

Besides the week of workshops, two surveys -- one on "Built Environment and Ecology" and one on "Community and Local Economics" -- were offered, which participants filled out online.

When asked if they were aware of systemic inequality or unfair practices present in Cedar Falls, a little over half of survey respondents said yes.

But the top "actions and opportunities" statement from the topic of equity was one saying "city money should be made available as reparations to the African American community to make up for past harms," with the second-top statement saying the city should "support inexpensive green transportation options."